FGCU seeks mentors, mentees for new program

A new program pairs Florida Gulf Coast University students with mentors from the community.

“This program is an incredible way to provide our students with professional and personal guidance from leaders right here in our community,” said FGCU President Aysegul Timur in announcing the program to the university community in an email.

FGCU Alumni Engagement and Mentorship Coordinator Ron Richardson explained how the program will work.

“It's going to be open to all students, regardless of major or class year, and it's basically a way for students to connect with alumni and professionals in the community. For career related opportunities for students, to connect with people who have walked in their shoes, to pick their brain, to ask questions and get real-world advice as they continue on in their career journeys.”

Mentoring adults need not be FGCU alumni.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 12.

“After all the applications are through, we will go through and match them based on their career interest first and then go from there,” Richards added.

Students and mentors may be paired based on other criteria they have specified, such as gender and geography.

To apply to be a mentor or mentee, click here.

