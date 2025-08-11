Last year, The School District of Lee County was struggling to fill open teaching positions. The county had 235 vacancies but have since whittled down that number to only 45, meaning there will be a certified schoolteacher in every classroom. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford sat down with Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin to learn how this goal was achieved and what other changes parents are in store for as kids head back to school.

Changes Coming to Lee County Schools | WGCU News