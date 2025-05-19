New private alternative school to open at 'The Q' in Dunbar

The Quality Life Center of Southwest Florida is converting its existing space in Dunbar into a private alternative academy, set to open this fall. Executive Director Julian Ramirez said the school has been a long-time goal.

"I knew that I've been wanting to start a school as a way to be able to be part of the solution to the problems that are going on in the world. And about two years ago, I saw the opportunity much more clear," Ramirez said.

The organization is transforming its current facility into what Ramirez describes as a leadership-focused school.

"We're calling it Quality Life Academy. It's going to be a leadership and arts school, or Leadership and Arts Academy. We're going to primarily focus on grades K through eight, and we'll make exceptions for nine through 12," he said.

The academy will not be accredited. Students will learn digitally, with staff serving as “guides.” With more than 10 classrooms, the school is planning to enroll between 50 and 70 students. Similar education models are emerging across the country and Lee County schools are already utilizing digital tools such as IXL. Florida law does not require private schools to be accredited, nor does it require private school teachers to be certified—something that fits into the center’s vision. Ramirez also hopes to rethink the traditional school calendar.

"My idea behind the academy was that young people would have a completely different relationship to their education if we made some tweaks so if children love school, they wouldn't be opposed to going to school year-round."

While most public schools operate for 180 days, Quality Life Academy plans to extend that to 220 days. As for tuition, Ramirez said:

"The tuition will be $13,000 but there's going to be a sliding scale, and there's payment options, our goal is to make sure that affordability is not the reason why someone gets rejected."

State scholarships such as Step Up For Students offer Florida families $6,000 to $10,000 toward private school tuition. The academy is also encouraging parents to volunteer five hours each month. Ramirez acknowledges the approach isn't universal.

"The Quality Life Academy is not for everyone, but I think it's for a lot of young people. I think it's important for parents to talk to their young people and see what is the quality of the education that they're currently getting, and if they're not happy with the answer that they get, then they should explore alternative schools, and we hope that they consider the Quality Life Academy as one of those schools."

There’s no official opening date yet, but Ramirez envisions a welcoming and dynamic learning environment.

"I think if you walk around the school, what you'll see is young people engaged, whether they're learning art, dance, et cetera, they're going to be engaged. They're going to be smiling. There should be laughs. And ultimately, you'll see what appears to be like a family where young people are walking hallways with confidence and appearing to feel like they fit in and they belong and they're meaningful, and that the work that they do, matters."