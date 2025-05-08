Florida Department of Government Efficiency requests information from various SWFL cities, counties

Florida's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has initiated a data collection process from counties and municipalities throughout the state, seeking information about local government finances.

The department, established by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February, sent an initial letter to local governments on March 18 requesting responses to five questions regarding previous financial distress. The letter stated that no response after 45 days could result in “a possible statutory violation.”

Several local governments in Southwest Florida confirmed they received and responded to the initial inquiry, including the City of Fort Myers, Hendry County, DeSoto County, and Collier County.

A second letter followed on April 11, though distribution appears ongoing. Florida DOGE representatives noted that follow-up communication will take time to go to everyone. This second request seeks more detailed information, including position descriptions and salary ranges, departmental budget reports, contract details, service delivery metrics, and departmental work hours.

"The goal of the Florida DOGE is to help deliver to Florida's citizens the good government to which all Americans should be entitled by promoting efficiency, effectiveness, and financial responsibility while reducing unnecessary and inappropriate spending," wrote Eric Soskin, who was appointed by Gov. DeSantis to lead the department.

The City of Fort Myers and Collier County received and responded to the second letter. DeSoto County received both communications and is collecting the requested information. Hendry County officials reported that as of May 7, they had not received the follow-up request.

The Florida initiative follows a similar approach at the federal level, where President Trump established a Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk to examine federal spending and deficit reduction opportunities.

Local governments across Florida's 67 counties are responding at various stages as the information requests continue to be distributed.