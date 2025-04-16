Community invited to Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Naples

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will host a community-wide Holocaust Remembrance Day event, known as Yom HaShoah, on Sunday, April 27.

The program will include a candle lighting ceremony and reflections from local clergy, Holocaust survivors, and their descendants.

“As we recognize 80 years since the end of World War II, the imperative to remember the millions who died in the name of hate — to never forget — couldn’t be timelier,” said Nammie Ichilov, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Temple Shalom. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit this website.