Getting to know their neighbors ended up winning awards for Fort Myers Brewing

Fort Myers residents Jen and Rob Whyte wanted to open a tap room, but were just as motivated to get to know their neighbors when they moved from California to Southwest Florida and started the first microbrewery in the city in March 2013.

Every year since, they’ve collected medals for their beers.

Once again at the Best Florida Beer Championships this year, Fort Myers Brewing Company brought back medals – six of them for the six beers the owners entered: their Boat Story, Virtuoso, Bubblin’ Crude, High 5 IPA, Penny Lager and Chocolate Stout.

"I think we've won over 40 medals at this competition, something like 18 gold medals," said Jen Whyte. "We've been named the best brewery in Florida multiple times, and this year, we were second runner-up for best brewery in Florida, and we're just really proud of that legacy and of what our brewers do every single day."

They did get to know their neighbors – and plenty of others.

"We know a lot of people in Southwest Florida now and call a lot of folks friends," Whyte said.

And a lot of them enjoy the Chocolate Stout.

"It's up there with the most decorated beers in the state of Florida. … all kudos to our to our back-of-house brewing team that has kept that beer consistent," she said.

We wondered what their personal favorites were.

Both Rob and Jen Whyte said it was impossible to choose — like "picking your favorite child."

In addition to its tap room in Gateway, you can find Fort Myers Brewing Company beer in a large grocery chain, but only in Southwest Florida.

