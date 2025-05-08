Fifth Third Bank surprises new families by funding 529 plan

New parents have a lot on their minds, including how they will afford the expenses that come along with their bundle of joy. But Kaitlyn and Jameson Farinosi of Punta Gorda got a surprise gift that will help them meet some of those costs.

Fifth Third bank celebrated fifth third day on May 3 (get it? 5/3) by surprising the families of babies born that day at NCH and Cape Coral Hospital. They presented them with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college savings account.

Gianna Rae Farinosi was the first baby born at Cape Coral Hospital May 3 and the first to get the gift.

We talked to her parents a few hours later and they were doing great.

“I’m very happy. I’m excited,” said Kaitlyn Farinosi.

The families also received a DoorDash gift card, a onesie, bib and blanket.

Stephanie Green is Fifth Third South Florida regional president and was helping to distribute the goodie bags to the new parents.

“They don't have to be Fifth Third customers. We can help support them and help them get their $1,053 gift card and open up a 529 plan, regardless of where they bank. It’s just a fun way that Fifth Third can support the families and the communities,” Green said.

