Gulf Coast Symphony bringing '1776' to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall for America250

“It is historical. It's somewhat hysterical, humorous and funny," said Andrew Kurtz, founder, music director and maestro of Gulf Coast Symphony, about "1776." "It's the telling of the writing of the Declaration of Independence and Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson and John Adams are the main characters. It's the meeting of the Continental Congress and the drafting and approval of the Declaration of Independence. And so, I think the timing is perfect.”

Gulf Coast Symphony will be in the orchestra pit for the Tony Award-winning musical.

“It's a huge cast of men because the Continental Congress were all men,” Kurtz continued. “There are two women in the whole show, Abigail Adams and Martha Jefferson. Martha Jefferson is onstage for 12 minutes in one scene and Abigail Adams, I think, has three scenes for about 15 minutes. So, I'm excited to do this musical. It's kind of been on my list for a very long time."

It's being done America250 is a nonpartisan initiative to engage every American in commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the 250th anniversary of our country.

Performances of “1776” are Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 7 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

MORE INFORMATION:

“1776” is a spirited musical retelling of the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. With wit, drama, and memorable songs, the musical follows John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they battle political opposition and personal doubts. The passionate but stubborn John Adams pushes the Continental Congress toward independence while clashing with fellow delegates, rallying them with songs like “Sit Down, John” and “But Mr. Adams.” As tensions rise and the cost of freedom becomes clear, the story unfolds through powerful moments such as “He Plays the Violin,” the haunting “Molasses to Rum,” and the poignant “Momma Look Sharp,” before the delegates finally unite to sign the Declaration of Independence.

“1776” was created by Sherman Edwards, who wrote the music and lyrics, with a book by Peter Stone.

The show premiered on Broadway in 1969 where it received great acclaim and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It was also nominated for five Drama Desk Awards.

The original production starred William Daniels as Adams, Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson, and Howard Da Silva as Benjamin Franklin. All three revisited their roles in the 1972 movie version of this acclaimed show.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.