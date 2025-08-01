FGCU junior Athena Rose Belis living the dream

Athena Rose Belis is going into her junior year at Florida Gulf Coast University. She’s angling for a degree and career in theater, but when asked about her long-range goals, she gives a full-throated laugh. That’s because Belis is already living the dream.

“I’m a dance coach at a middle school and I choreograph for a high school in Naples,” Belis noted. “I work at Melody Lane over the summers. I perform occasionally. I’m doing what I love to do right now. So I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

In just the past year, Belis has appeared for Southwest Florida Theatre in “West Side Story,” was Fate 3 in “Hadestown Teen Edition” at Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center and Diana Morales in “A Chorus Line.” And her recent portrayal of Esmeralda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” for Melody Lane Theatre was a bucket list role.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The role of Esmeralda compelled Belis to get in touch with her sultry, saucy side.

“It’s a super dream role,” said Belis. “Honestly, I really resonate with her because she’s super strong, she knows what she wants, she knows who she is, also, even though she is this outcast. But I really love seeing her kindness throughout the show with everyone, so that’s kind of my main factor that I like to pull out of her.”

The part certainly challenged Belis to take her acting to a whole new level. For example, the character is an innately earthy, sultry woman who makes the men swoon. But playing Esmeralda also allowed Belis to showcase her powerful vocal range.

A legitimate triple threat, Athena Rose Belis is unquestionably an actor whose career is ascending.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Athena Rose Belis performs 'Rhythm of the Tambourine' in 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame.'

MORE INFORMATION:

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” was a summer stock production, so directors Dana Alvarez and Amber Angeloro cast both Belis and Lia Jaquez in the role of Esmeralda. Belis took full advantage of her chance to play the lead in two of Melody Lane’s four performances of the iconic Disney animated film adapted for the stage with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The music has been described as “gothic” and “sophisticated.” It requires a strong singer with a commanding vocal range.

Belis did not just acquit herself well as a vocalist, she infused each of her solos with a combination of passion and angst that belied her love and admiration for Menken and Schwartz’s songbook.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Athena Rose Belis performs 'Rhythm of the Tambourine' in 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame.'

“I loved Esmeralda’s songs in the show,” said Belis.

It was difficult for Belis to pick a favorite.

“’Rhythm of the Tambourine’ is fun, upbeat flashy song, but it’s not really how she portrays herself. It’s how others view her. So I really like the contrast from ‘Rhythm of the Tambourine’ to her next song, ‘God Help the Outcasts,’ which is such a different vibe. She’s never even been in a church before. So she’s singing about God and all this and that is a very stand-out song.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Belis choreographs for a high school in Naples and coaches the Oasis Middle School dance team.

But Belis admits to connecting most with “Someday,” which comes at the very end of the musical.

“Some of the lyrics, like ‘Someday when the world’s wiser, life will be fairer, need will be rare,’ I think it connects a lot with today’s time,” Belis said. “Specifically ‘Someday’ is a song I’m going to be crying onstage for that. “

Belis choreographs for a Gulf Coast High School in Naples.

She coaches the Oasis Middle School dance team.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The role of Esmeralda compelled Belis to be passionate, flirty, feisty and vulnerable.

Belis boasts a long line of impressive roles and stage credits, including “West Side Story” (Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony, 2025), Fate 3 in “Hadestown Teen Edition” (Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, 2025), Diana Morales in “A Chorus Line,” Tanya in and choreographer for “Mamma Mia!” (Oasis High School, 2023), Jan in “Grease” (Cultural Park Theater, 2023), Mona (and Velma U/S) in “Chicago Teen Edition” (The Belle Theatre, 2022), Bombalurina in “Cats Young Adventurers Edition” (The Belle Theatre, 2022), Mush (and Spot Colons U/S) in “Newsies” (The Belle Theatre, 2022), Mrs. Hathaway/Ms. Noble in “School of Rock” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2022), Dragon in and the choreographer for “Shrek” (Oasis High School, 2022), assistant choreographer for “101 Dalmatians” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2022), Shark Gal in “West Side Story” (Florida Repertory Theatre, 2021), ensemble/Lovely Lady in “Les Miserables” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2021), GoGo Dancer and assistant choreographer for “Rock of Ages” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2021), ensemble and choreographer for “Beauty & the Beast” (Oasis High School, 2021), ensemble/Mrs. Wormwood in “Matilda, JR.” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2021), ensemble in “Godspell JR.” (Florida Repertory Theatre, 2021), Queen Rosalea in “Peter Pan JR” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2020), Asaka in and choreographer for “Once On This Island” (Oasis High School, 2019), adult cook in and choreographer for “Matilda” (Florida Repertory Theatre, 2019), Marlin in “Finding Nemo JR” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2019), ensemble in “Emma, The Pop Musical” (Oasis High School, 2019), Ewart Dunlop/Salesman 5 in “Music Man” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2019), ensemble/dancer in “Once On This Island” (Alliance Youth Theatre, 2029), Queen of Hearts in “Alice in Wonderland JR” (Oasis Middle School, 2019), Mutasa in “Lion King” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2018), ensemble/dancer in “Wizard of Oz” (Cultural Park Theatre), Ursula in “Little Mermaid JR” (Melody Lane Theatre 2018), Deb in “Elf JR” (Oasis Middle School, 2018), Spider in “James and the Giant Peach JR” (Melody Lane Theatre, 2017), Adult/Scary Kid in “Matilda JR” (iTheatrics in NY, 2017) and Chutney in “Legally Blonde JR” (Oasis Middle School, 2017). She also performed in shows in 2014 through 2016 at various venues ranging from Oasis Elementary to Cape Coral Playhouse.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Belis has drawn vast experience from participating in the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta a number of years.

Belis has drawn vast experience from participating in the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta (2022: New Works Showcase & Best Acting; 2020: Dance Captain and Best in Ensemble; 2019: Outstanding Production; and 2017) and in Houston (2021: Assistant Choreographer and Outstanding Production), as well as Turn It Around in Cape Coral (2016, 2017 & 2018).

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The role of Esmeralda also challenged Belis to contemplate her character's demise.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.