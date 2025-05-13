Fans love TikTok star @OMGItsWicks's takes on Florida

Audio: What’s going on out here?

If this intro sounds familiar to you, you are probably already a fan of Josh Robinson, also known as his character O-M-G-ItsWicks, who wanders around Florida observing and recording things on his flip phone.

He was at Hammond Stadium Friday night to throw out the first pitch at the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels baseball game.

Robinson, now 41, started doing sketch comedy about 5 years ago, he says, during the pandemic. His daughter Jayla, now 14, created his social media accounts, and his comedy career took off from there. He now has 1.6 million TikTok followers, about 500K each on Instagram and Facebook, and about 250,000 on YouTube.

His videos poke fun at Floridians, but always with love. Robinson, who has lived his whole life in Southwest Florida, says he just wants people to understand why Floridians may seem bizarre to outsiders.

“A lot of times, when you get on the internet, we get a bad rap, and everyone thinks that we just do crazy things,” Robinson said. “But I just want to let people know there's a reason why we do these crazy things, and just kind of tell our story from an actual Floridian. So most of my videos are from lived experiences. I just throw some humor into it, and make the bugs talk every now and again.”

Like many Floridians, he’s also a big fan of the Publix grocery chain. Here’s a clip from one of his videos.

Video Clip: “What's going on out here? I don't see the problem a Publix across the street from a Publix is a great thing, because, you know, different pubs be having different snacks sometimes. So if you got to go, you know the five miles to get to get to the next so you can just go right across the street. Perfect, right? Makes sense to me. Only in Florida. I'm just glad I got it on my flip phone.”

Robinson says that coming up next, he’ll be working on Floridian movies, a sketch comedy show, and Florida adventures, to highlight what there is to do in Florida besides go to a theme park.

For more, find @OMGItsWicks on social media.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.