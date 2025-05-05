Two Gulfshore Ballet students enjoy success at Universal Ballet Competition

Universal Ballet is one of the top competitions in the United States for ballet students. In April, Gulfshore Ballet’s dynamic duo, Kayla Rathur and Madelena Urban, took second place for their Kitris’ friends variation duo. Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Director Iliana Lopez provides context.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Ballet / Gulfshore Ballet Kayla Rathur and Madelena Urban at Universal Ballet Competition.

Kayla Rathur and Madelena Urban competed against about 220 other students, and Kayla was amongst the best 15 dancers out of 700 participants. She was top 9, which is a very, very good place to be among all those people, said Lopez. “We’re very, very proud.”

Competitions like Universal Ballet and the Youth American Grand Prix employ a judging panel consisting of some of the top coaches, instructors and dance educators in the world. Lopez and her husband, Franklin Gamero, often judge competitions themselves. They know first-hand that judges are looking for a combination of technique and artistry.

“Ballet is like a sport, but a little more refined,” Lopez explained. “You have to not only show how technically proficient you are, but how you can project a role. You must interpret the role that you are dancing otherwise it doesn’t reach to the audience. You could have amazing technique, but if you are not projecting your artistry when you’re dancing, then you’re just mechanical and I don’t think that people feel the same when a dancer is on stage and not projecting. So I think artistry is very important.”

From the competitors’ perspective, it’s about exposure and scholarships.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Ballet / Gulfshore Ballet Kayla Rathur was top 9 out of 700 competitors at the Universal Ballet Competition

“It’s a great place to go for scholarships,” Lopez noted. “Actually, Kayla got a 50 percent scholarship to go to Joffrey Ballet for the summer program, and she also got a 50 percent scholarship to go to Sarasota Ballet. So it gives them opportunities, and I think that’s the most important thing behind it all is the scholarships so they can get.”

Results like these also validate the hard work it takes to develop and refine each student’s innate talent.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Ballet / Gulfshore Ballet Kayla Rathur was awarded a 50 percent scholarship to go to Joffrey Ballet for the summer program, and she also got a 50 percent scholarship to go to Sarasota Ballet.

MORE INFORMATION:

To earn her top 9 ranking, Kayla delivered two classical variations and earned the top score, showcasing her talent.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kayla Rathur as soloist in 'Coppelia' at Tribby Arts Center.

While the exposure and accolades students receive at competitions like Universal Ballet and YAGP (Youth American Grand Prix) can unquestionably serve as stepping stones, they are not the only avenue to careers in ballet.

“I don’t think a competition is necessary if you want to be a professional ballet dancer to find a job, but it definitely gets you out there and shows you the position you are and what you need and what you are good at," Lopez said.

Lopez said that Rathur joined Gulfshore Ballet when she was just 8 years old.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kayla Rathur was a soloist recently in 'Coppelia' ballet at Tribby Arts Center.

“She’s been with us a long time,” said Lopez. “She has improved every year, and more and more every day. She’s very talented, has worked very hard and puts a lot of effort and passion into what she does. I think she wants to become a ballerina one day. She has all the tools. She has the potential, and we are there to guide her and to support her.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Kayla Rathur has all the tools to become a professional ballerina.

According to Lopez, the ratio of talent to hard work is 40/60. But what differentiates a good dancer from a prima ballerina is the ability to inhabit the character they are portraying.

“When I danced, I worked really hard on that. Not everybody has the charisma that is necessary as an artist and some people have to work very hard at it, and I did at a very young age and I think that helped me throughout my career. “

In fact, Lopez became a principal at age 20.

“That’s considered very young, but it was very important for me to express,” said Lopez.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Ballet / Gulfshore Ballet Iliana Lopez teaches master class at Universal Ballet Competition in April.

Universal Ballet Competition (UBC) combines competition, education, scouting opportunities, scholarships and more. Founding members, Lissette Salgado and David Lucas, were principal ballet dancers at the Joffrey Ballet Company and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company. Their combined list of professional contacts gives them the ability to recruit globally renowned dancers, company directors, and ballet school directors to judge, mentor, and teach the master classes offered during each UBC competition.

UBC provides master classes at every competition which provide all the dancers with individualized attention and mentorship by experienced artists from around the world. The invaluable critiques and instruction they receive will be an important part in the growth of each dancer.

UBC’s main goal in each event is to provide scouting opportunities to all dancers at both intermediate and competitive levels. Talent scouting allows students the chance to be seen by world renowned artists, company and professional school directors. This exposure is key in helping these young artists pursue a career in dance. The objective is to be a part in participants continuing their education, gaining professional training experiences, and ultimately having the opportunity to perform in a company if that is their dream.

Since its first season, UBC has hosted and mentored countless dancers and awarded millions of dollars in scholarships.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Ballet / Gulfshore Ballet According to Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Director Iliana Lopez, Urban and Rathur are part of a new generation of dancers who are coming up in the industry.

Lopez says that Rathur and Urban are part of a new generation of dancers who are coming up in the industry.

“There’s so much talent. It’s nice to see that the dance world is in good hands,” Lopez said.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Madelena Urban as soloist in 'Coppelia' ballet at Tribby Arts Center.

Most recently, Kayla and Madelena performed as soloists in “Coppelia” at the Tribby Arts Center.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

