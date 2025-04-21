This week, Sarasota Ballet presents “Movements of Genius” on Friday and Saturday, April 25 and 26.

“Movements of Genius” features George Balanchine’s choreography of Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” Jerome Robbins’ choreography of Chopin’s “In the Night” and Sir Frederick Ashton’s choreography of “A Wedding Bouquet” by Lord Berners, all to the accompaniment of the Sarasota Orchestra.



Sarasota Ballet’s “Movements of Genius” features a triple bill by some of the greatest choreographers of the 20th century.

Photo by Frank Atura courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet George Balanchine’s choreography courses through four movements of Tchaikovsky’s 'Serenade for Strings' and leaves audiences mesmerized by its splendor.

The program opens with the “Serenade.” George Balanchine’s choreography courses through four movements of Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” and leaves audiences mesmerized by its splendor.

Photo by Frank Atura courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet Jerome Robbins’ 'In the Night' comprises a trio of pas de deux and contemplates romantic love in stages evidenced by three couples.

Jerome Robbins’ “In the Night” comprises a trio of pas de deux and contemplates romantic love in stages evidenced by three couples: one euphoric, another restrained, and a third tempestuous.

Photo by Frank Atura courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet Closing 'Movements of Genius,' Sir Frederick Ashton’s 'A Wedding Bouquet' returns after nearly a decade.

Closing the program, Ashton’s “A Wedding Bouquet” returns after nearly a decade. Known as an avant-garde work, its fragmented narrative, originally spoken by Gertrude Stein, features a series of incidents at a provincial wedding in France around the turn of the century where, comically, everything seems to go wrong.

Georgian-American ballet choreographer George Balanchine is recognized as one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th century. Styled as the father of American ballet, he co-founded the New York City Ballet and remained its artistic director for more than 35 years. His choreography is characterized by plotless ballets with minimal costume and décor, performed to classical and neoclassical music. Nearly every ballet company in the world has performed his work.

Born on October 11, 1918 in New York, New York, Jerome Robbins went on to become a dancer and celebrated choreographer, earning raves for his ballet debut piece, “Fancy Free.” He eventually served as director and/or choreographer on a number of musicals destined to become classics, including “The King and I,” “West Side Story,” “Gypsy” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” Robbins won an Oscar for his directorial efforts on the film version of “West Side Story,” and later focused on creating ballets for the stage. He died on July 29, 1998, leaving behind a monumental legacy that continues to be performed and honored.

Sir Frederick Ashton (1904–88) was one of the most influential dance figures of the 20th century. He developed the distinctive “English style” and left a vast opus of works that are regularly performed by companies around the world, including “Marguerite and Armand,” “La Fille mal gardée” and “Symphonic Variations.” Founder, choreographer and later director of The Royal Ballet, he created over 100 ballets for The Royal Ballet. Ashton’s works are in the repertory of many companies throughout the world.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet The Sarasota Ballet was founded in 1987 by Jean Weidner Goldstein with the goal of becoming a full resident ballet company.

The Sarasota Ballet was founded in 1987 by Jean Weidner Goldstein as a presenting organization with the goal of becoming a full resident ballet company. Sarasota Ballet achieved that objective in 1990 with the appointment of the company’s first director, Montreal-based choreographer Eddy Toussaint. Integrating the dancers of his existing ballet company, The Ballet de Montréal Eddy Toussaint, Toussaint launched The Sarasota Ballet with much of his own choreographic work, such as his “Florida Suite” and “Cantates.”

Courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb has taken The Sarasota Ballet to new heights.

However, it wasn’t until January 2007 that Goldstein’s dream was fully realized when The Sarasota Ballet announced the appointment of the new director, Iain Webb. Webb’s background, experience, and close personal relationships with some of the biggest names in the dance world have taken The Sarasota Ballet to a higher level of national and international recognition.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet The Sarasota Ballet performs 'Movements of Genius' on April 25 & 26

Together with his wife Margaret Barbieri, assistant director and former principal of The Sadler’s Wells Royal Ballet, Webb has introduced 163 new ballets into the repertoire, including ballets by Sir Frederick Ashton, George Balanchine, Dame Ninette de Valois, Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Antony Tudor, Sir Matthew Bourne, Christopher Wheeldon, Sir David Bintley, Twyla Tharp, Paul Taylor, Will Tuckett, and Johan Kobborg. Many of these ballets have rarely been seen in America, and never before in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Orchestra is the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida. Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. A cultural leader in a city known for its vibrant arts community, Sarasota Orchestra’s threefold mission is dedicated to exquisite performance and first-class musical education. Each year the 76-member orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts.

Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959 and currently supporting eight student ensembles, as well as the annual summer music camp. Sarasota Orchestra also offers music lessons for students of all ages and abilities and sponsors multiple outreach programs. An annual tradition since 1953, the Orchestra’s Young Person’s Concerts brings the joy and wonder of a symphony orchestra performance to nearly 10,000 Sarasota and Manatee County fourth- and fifth-graders every fall.

Sarasota Orchestra is the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. Each June the Sarasota Music Festival welcomes 60 pre-professional fellows from around the globe and 40 faculty artists representing the top conservatories, music colleges, and classical music ensembles for three weeks of intensive study and public performances.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

