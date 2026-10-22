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Nobel laureate reflects on U.S. turn towards Russia

WBUR
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Trump administration has taken numerous actions favorable to Russia in recent days. It has exempted the country from a new sanctions law and agreed to buy Russian diesel, prompting heightened concern about the impact on Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Oleksandra Matviichuk, the leader of a Ukrainian organization that won the Nobel Peace Prize for documenting alleged Russian war crimes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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