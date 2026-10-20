New web look at LeeFL.gov; Contract awarded to protect shoreline around Punta Rassa boat ramp

Lee Commissioners got an update and a look at the newly revamped LeeFl.gov website and awarded a contract to protect the shoreline and increase resiliency around Punta Rassa boat ramp.

County officials said the completely new website and web address at LeeFL.gov is a faster, more responsive site that makes it easier to conduct business with county government.

The county said that the new website, built in cooperation with CivicPlus, takes a task‑first, resident‑focused approach. The things residents look for most — paying bills, finding permits, reporting an issue - are now easier to reach and faster to use.

And, because there are 12 Lee Counties across the U.S., the new LeeFL.gov address makes it clear that users are in the right place.

The new site makes it easy for everyone to:

Enjoy a fresh, responsive design that makes it simple for residents to find what they need, whether on a phone, tablet or computer.

Get important news, alerts and updates through consistent communication channels.

Submit requests, pay bills and find answers online without needing to call or visit in person.

Use the site features that follow best practices for accessibility.

Interact online assured knowing resident information is safeguarded with enterprise-grade security and risk management features.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners also voted Tuesday to award a contract to install articulating concrete mats on the mainland side of the Sanibel Causeway near the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp to diffuse wave energy, reduce erosion and stabilize the shoreline without altering natural flow patterns.

The mats, which are interconnected concrete blocks, will be installed along the shoreline from just west of the boat ramp around the parking area to the southern side of the point to protect the shoreline and increase its resiliency.

The low-bid, $991,300 contract was awarded to Fort Myers-based Earth Tech Enterprises Inc. Work is expected to begin in late 2026 and be completed in Spring 2027.

The funding comes from Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28, 2022.

The Punta Rassa Boat Ramp, 15001 Punta Rassa Road, Fort Myers, was closed to the public following Hurricane Ian. In partnership with Florida Department of Transportation, the site served as a staging site for permanent Sanibel Causeway repairs and was pivotal in the restoration of this arterial road connecting barrier islands to the mainland. Upon completion, FDOT installed resiliency measures including higher seawalls and additional armoring stone to protect the boat ramp site. The articulating block mats will provide another layer of resiliency to protect and help minimize the effects of wave action on the boat ramp site.

The boat ramp reopened to the public in August 2025 as work continued with the installation of a fish cleaning station with a shade structure, dock repairs and replacement, as well as new landscaping.

To learn more about CDBG-DR funding allocations, visit the county’s dedicated website at https://cdbgdr.leegov.com/.

The project to install the resiliency measures will not impact the boat ramp, but may occasionally close portions of the parking lot. To keep up with work progress and updates, follow Lee County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram. For additional boat ramp locations and project updates, visit www.leefl.gov/669/Boat-Ramps.

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