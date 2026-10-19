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Schools struggle to measure how much AI experiments are helping

NPR | By Lee V. Gaines
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT

Schools are experimenting with AI, and a lot of them are encountering the same problem: It's hard to measure whether the technology is good or bad for students.

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Lee V. Gaines
Lee V. Gaines is a freelance education reporter for NPR. She is also a reporter in residence at the Omidyar Network. Gaines produces news stories, features and investigations for broadcast, NPR.org and NPR podcasts, with a focus on how artificial intelligence is reshaping classrooms for students and teachers.
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