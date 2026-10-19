Schools struggle to measure how much AI experiments are helping
Schools are experimenting with AI, and a lot of them are encountering the same problem: It's hard to measure whether the technology is good or bad for students.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Schools are experimenting with AI, and a lot of them are encountering the same problem: It's hard to measure whether the technology is good or bad for students.
Copyright 2026 NPR