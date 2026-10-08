I-75 at Daniels Parkway Interchange overnight NB ramp closures Oct. 11-15

Motorists should expect the northbound I-75 on-ramp closed at Daniels Parkway (exit 131) during the nighttime/overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday, October 11 through Thursday, October 15 while crews complete barrier wall installation.

During the closure, motorists may continue west on Daniels Parkway, make a U-turn at the nearest traffic signal, and use the loop ramp from eastbound Daniels Parkway to enter northbound I-75.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution and follow the posted detour routes or find alternative routes.

Law enforcement will be onsite to assist motorists during the closures. These activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and unforeseen conditions.

Stay informed, sign up for construction alerts and view improvement plans by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/446296-2.

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