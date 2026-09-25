Fill in the blank in the quiz: Trump's says his triumphal arch will include _____
The equinox has passed! So grab a decorative gourd, a PSL and a Brown Sugar Pumpkin-scented Yankee Candle, and take the quiz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The equinox has passed! So grab a decorative gourd, a PSL and a Brown Sugar Pumpkin-scented Yankee Candle, and take the quiz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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