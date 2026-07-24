Big Backpack Event Sunday to equip 3,000 children with school supplies and families with food

Sunday’s Big Backpack Event is aptly named. 3,000 children ages 5 to 12 will be given backpacks with school supplies in a drive-up program at the Fort Myers Skatium.

Leonardo Garcia, founder of the Multicultural Centre, started the event 27 years ago. He reflected on its beginnings.

"Well, I used to do one very limited [event] in East Fort Myers. And when I went around the community, I saw the need, it's everywhere. I said, I need to do something that is for everyone.

"In the first year I started, I did 100 backpacks, used. And I didn't have any idea that it was going to be huge like it is today."

Huge is right. Garcia starts getting ready in March for the event that calls upon hundreds of volunteers. Early on, his own children – now adults – were his only helpers. Now volunteers come from all over the community, sometimes even children.

"Then sometimes there's a little volunteer, [he] said, 'Mr. Garcia, do you remember me?'

And I said, 'well, yeah, your face looks familiar.'"

The boy said, "when I started school, I came and you helped me with the backpack school supply. I was a recipient. Now I'm giving back."

"I said, 'That's wonderful to hear. Keep that up. Always give back to the community," Garcia said.

Neal Communities is the main sponsor, and the Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office help out. Each car will also be given a bag of food from the Midwest Food Bank. There will be music and dancing along the route to keep families entertained. The only requirement is that kids receiving the backpacks be in the car at the distribution, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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