New Orleans needs to prepare to relocate residents, new climate study says

The Florida Department of Education on Tuesday unveiled a new high school U.S. history course eligible for college credit, designed as an alternative to the existing Advanced Placement course. The Florida Advanced Courses and Tests (FACT) U.S. history course will be available to students in districts that apply to offer the course through a pilot program as soon as this fall. Districts have until May 18 to sign up for the new pilot program. The statewide implementation of the new course is slated for 2027-2028 school year.