Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi moved to house arrest, doubts linger

BANGKOK — Myanmar's military junta has transferred deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi from prison to house arrest, state broadcaster MRTV announced Thursday – a move her son is calling a "calculated gesture" rather than a sign of genuine progress.

Suu Kyi, 80, has been held in detention since the military seized power in a February 2021 coup, toppling the democratically elected government she led. She was sentenced to 27 years in prison on what are widely condemned as fabricated charges of corruption and electoral fraud.

The order to transfer her came from Min Aung Hlaing, the general who led the coup and arranged to be sworn in this month as Myanmar's civilian president following an election that excluded her dissolved party, the National League for Democracy. The election was widely dismissed as a sham.

A statement from his office said he had "commuted the remaining sentence" of Suu Kyi "to be served at the designated residence."

Undisclosed location

The location of that residence has not been disclosed.

Nay Phone Latt, spokesperson for Myanmar's parallel anti-junta administration, the National Unity Government, told NPR she had not been returned to her Naypyidaw home.

"Where is she?" he said. "This is not hard evidence that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is alive, nor is it an unconditional release of our leader."

A separate amnesty on April 17 had already reduced Suu Kyi's sentence by one-sixth, bringing her remaining term to 18 years and nine months.

The secrecy surrounding her new location alarms her son, Kim Aris. The announcement was accompanied by a video still of a smiling Suu Kyi sitting alongside two officers — an image Aris believes dates to 2022, from the trial process.

"Moving her from a prison to a secret location does not mean freedom," he said. "She remains a hostage, completely cut off from the world and under the absolute control of those who continue to unlawfully detain her."

In a statement released Thursday evening and shared with NPR, Aris also suggested the timing was not coincidental, coming shortly after public statements from the Chinese government regarding his mother's status.

He described the moves as "calculated gestures designed to ease international pressure and create the illusion of change, while the reality on the ground remains brutal and unchanged."

Aris said he had yet to receive any confirmation of his mother's wellbeing from an authoritative source.

"I still do not know where my mother is. I do not know how she is. I remain deeply concerned about whether she is still alive," he said. "If she is alive, I ask for proof of life."

His appeal extends beyond his mother – thousands of political prisoners remain incarcerated across Myanmar.

Until now, rare glimpses into Suu Kyi's detention had painted a troubling picture. Footage published by the Guardian in June 2025 — dated August and December 2022 — showed her appearing in a makeshift courtroom alongside deposed president Win Myint during military-run corruption trials condemned by the U.N., U.S. and the EU as politically motivated.

Leaked prison logs covering days in January and February 2024 revealed a regimented life inside a specially built detention facility in Naypyidaw, where she was held in solitary confinement, isolated from the outside world as a civil war engulfed her country.

The records also raised concerns about her health, detailing medications she receives for a range of issues. Access to the outside world was strictly controlled, with only rare supervised visits from her legal team.

Copyright 2026 NPR