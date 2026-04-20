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Wildfires erupt around Florida as drought intensifies

FPREN | By Andrew Wulfeck
Published April 20, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
Photo of the Picayune Strand State Forest wildfire in Southwest Florida.
Florida Forest Service
Photo of the Picayune Strand State Forest wildfire in Southwest Florida.

Wildfire activity is rapidly growing across parts of Florida as drought conditions intensify, with state officials reporting more than 100 active fires.

The surge in wildfires comes amid one of the driest stretches the state has experienced in decades, with low humidity, gusty winds and a lack of rainfall contributing to the nearly ideal fire conditions.

According to the Florida Forest Service, most of the recent wildfire activity has been concentrated across North and North-Central Florida, though wildfires have been reported from the Panhandle to South Florida.

Active, large wildfires depicted in red.
Florida Forest Service
Active, large wildfires depicted in red.

Some of the recent fires in Alachua, Clay and Putnam counties have even prompted evacuations of homes and businesses as flames have gotten too close for comfort.

Despite the close calls, officials have not reported any homes being lost as firefighters continue to work to fully contain the blazes.

The threat for additional wildfires appears to be far from over as additional fire weather alerts have been issued through Tuesday, due in part to the breezy conditions.

Active fire weather alerts across the state.
Active fire weather alerts across the state.

The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 99% of Florida is experiencing some level of drought, with more than 70% of the state classified in either severe or exceptional drought status.

For historical comparisons, this makes the statewide drought event similar dryness levels last experienced in 2001 but are still well above estimated values experienced in 1998.

Due to the dry conditions, officials warn that even the smallest spark can quickly ignite a quick-moving wildfire.

Smoke from the fires has also become an increasing concern, reducing air quality readings and visibilities downwind from the flames.

Local authorities have urged residents with respiratory issues to take precautions such as staying indoors and keeping windows and doors closed.

First responders are also urging the public not to visit or travel to see any of the wildfire activity firsthand.

Doing so not only puts drivers in greater peril but can also hinder emergency response efforts by congesting roads and delaying fire crews.

In an effort to reduce accidentally caused fires, burn bans are now in effect for nearly half of Florida’s 67 counties, which prohibits the burning of yard waste, trash and the setting of other outdoor blazes.

Until significant rainfall returns, forecasters warn much of the Sunshine State will remain a tinderbox with the potential for pop-up wildfires.
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