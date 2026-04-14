New species of glass frog identified in Ecuador
A new type of glass frog has been discovered in Ecuador, and researchers have named it after weightlifter Neisi Dajomes, the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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A new type of glass frog has been discovered in Ecuador, and researchers have named it after weightlifter Neisi Dajomes, the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal.
Copyright 2026 NPR