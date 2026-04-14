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New species of glass frog identified in Ecuador

NPR | By Gurjit Kaur,
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:50 PM EDT

A new type of glass frog has been discovered in Ecuador, and researchers have named it after weightlifter Neisi Dajomes, the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

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Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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