An AI project is creating videos to go with Supreme Court justices' real words

An active brushfire in 2,173 acres of the Big Cypress National Preserve in Hendry County is 95 percent contained today after fire crews battled it overnight. Several smaller fires also are burning in Hendry.
It’s been called "Monty Python meets Sherlock Holmes." An Olivier Award-winning comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong” features an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. It's also one of four shows opening in area theaters this week. Ten others close and 11 continue their runs this week as well.