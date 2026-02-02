© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emirati politician known as the ‘Spy Sheikh’ made secret deal with Trump company

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 2, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, poses for a photo with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, poses for a photo with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Just days before President Trump’s inauguration, a company linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Emirati royal and government official, agreed to buy 49% of a Trump family crypto company called World Liberty Financial.

After Trump took office, Tahnoon gained extraordinary access to the White House, and the U.S. approved large artificial intelligence chip sales to the UAE.

Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus talks with host Scott Tong about the details of the deal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National News
Here & Now Newsroom
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Introduction to Snowy Egrets
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    With its all-white plumage, black bill, black legs, and bright yellow face and feet, the Snowy Egret is a stunning and easily recognized bird – one that I often refer to as the “bird with the golden slippers.”So why does the Snowy Egret have yellow feet? Perhaps to keep it from stabbing its own feet as it searches for the small creatures it eats. The intensity of the yellow on both its face and its feet becomes brightest during the breeding season, thus it probably also plays a role in courtship – perhaps serving as an indicator of the health of the bird.
  • Weather
    Prolonged freeze continues for Florida; glimpse at the week ahead
    Irene Sans
    Freeze alerts are in effect for Sunday night across much of Florida. This prolonged freeze will likely impact the crops in Florida.
  • Weather
    Florida in an igloo! Feels-like temperatures to drop into the single digits
    Irene Sans
    AS the cold front pushes through Florida, the winds will pick up and Arctic air sinks over the state. Prepare for extreme cold.