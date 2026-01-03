Trump says U.S. carried out 'large-scale strike' against Venezuela

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Residents in counties with burn bans need to remember that the ignition of fireworks is not permitted this New Year’s Eve, as it is usually a violation of the specific county’s ordinance setting the active ban.
An unlikely hero is helping empty out garages for Annual Tire Amnesty Day. Lee County Mosquito Control, located off Homestead Road, will collect up to eight tires from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan 17. The effort is a collaboration with Lee County Solid Waste and the Rotary Club of Fort Myers East to clear neighborhoods of discarded tires.
A Fort Myers eleventh grader was awarded first place in the U.S. District Court essay contest. Noah Moon described his experience founding a nonprofit organization that brings youth together through sports. As president of Athletes Activating Champions for Empowerment (AACE), Moon uses his love for sports to mentor those around him and provide a supportive space for kids from all backgrounds.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected a proposal by Attorney General James Uthmeier that would have allowed certain state government lawyers to practice in Florida for up to three years without taking the Florida Bar exam.