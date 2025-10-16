U.S. citizens arrested by ICE have been 'kicked, dragged and detained for days,' ProPublica reports

/ New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York. (Olga Fedorova/AP)

Federal immigration agents have detained at least 170 U.S. citizens in recent months, according to an analysis by ProPublica. That’s almost certainly an undercount, the reporters say, in part because the government does not track how often its agents grab citizens. The cases include people who were held for days without a lawyer and nearly 20 children, two of whom have cancer.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica’s Nicole Foy.

