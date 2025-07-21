Fort Myers residents have easier way of reporting roadway and other problems

Have you bottomed out in a pothole or noticed a storm drain not working on your street? Reporting an issue to the city of Fort Myers just got easier and more convenient.

A new software system called Fix My Fort is a central location for reporting infrastructure problems within Fort Myers’ city limits. While previously people might have called a city department or a council member, they can now use an app to communicate directly with the city. Fort Myers’ IT director Richard Calkins explains.

"Primarily, it's a reporting of physical infrastructure problems like potholes or sidewalk damage or broken water line. it's just basically a way that citizens can report to the city directly using their smartphones."

The system is accessed by downloading the Fix My Fort app for either iPhone or Android.

"All you need to do is bring up the app, sign into it, take a picture of what you're reporting and tell us what item it is, whether it's a pothole, whether it's a street light that's not working. And then you hit send, and it goes directly to the people that are going to address that issue."

You can also go online to fortmyers.gov/fixmyfort. For those who would still prefer to call a city department, city workers have been trained to use the system themselves on citizens’ behalf.

