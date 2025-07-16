Detectives lunching at Publix spot and arrest 16-year-old burglary suspect

A 16-year-old from Cape Coral was arrested Tuesday after his father reported suspicious items found in his son’s bedroom after he had been reported as a runaway.

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested John David Ruiz in connection with a burglary involving stolen security equipment. The arrest occurred days after Ruiz was reported missing and while detectives were eating lunch at Publix and spotted Ruiz, whom they noticed had put his Crocs shoes into “sport mode” in futile preparation to flee.

On the morning of July 10, John David Ruiz’s father reported him as a runaway. The father also surrendered several items discovered in his son’s room that he believed did not belong to his son and were possibly stolen. The items included a black tactical armored vest labeled “SECURITY,” three loaded AR-15 style rifle magazines, one magazine for a handgun, and a box of 9MM ammunition. All items were turned over to the police department and an investigation was initiated.

On July 12, officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that occurred on July 8 in Southeast Cape Coral. The victim reported that approximately $8,850 worth of tactical and security equipment was stolen from his work truck. Detectives working for the Property Crimes Unit confirmed that the tactical vest turned in by Ruiz’s father matched the victim’s stolen vest. Consent to search the Ruiz residence turned up further evidence, including the victim’s cut-up ID discovered in Ruiz’s bedroom.

On July 15 at about 12:42 p.m., property crimes detectives were grabbing lunch at the Publix located at 100 Hancock Bridge Parkway W. Detectives looked over from the deli area to the dining area and recognized Ruiz from their investigation. Ruiz was actively trying to conceal himself. Detectives had charges for Ruiz, as well as the knowledge of a separate warrant out for his arrest.

The detectives walked over to detain Ruiz. Ruiz began looking for an exit and did not listen to the detective’s verbal commands. Ruiz tried to run but was quickly apprehended by detectives after a brief struggle.

More on the case: Video of arrest

The detective’s arrest report reads, “While reviewing the video, you can observe that just prior to John Ruiz standing up, he changes the configuration of his Crocs where the strap to his right Croc shoe was initially forward. I have heard in the past that by moving the Crocs strap from a slip-on shoe configuration to a back strap to secure the foot is called putting the Crocs into “sport mode” or “4-wheel drive” which more securing (sic) holds the Croc to his foot. I believe this was done because he was preparing to flee prior to contact with Law Enforcement.”

John David Ruiz was arrested and charged with:

1 count in violation of F.S.S 810.02(2b): Burglary of unoccupied conveyance – Armed

1 count in violation of F.S.S. 812.014(2c5): Grand Theft Firearm

1count in violation of F.S.S. 812.014(2c2): Grand Theft $5,000 or more but less than $10,000

1 count in violation of F.S.S. 843.02: Resist Officer Without Violence

The investigation is ongoing.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.