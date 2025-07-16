Lee County judge one of four appointments by DeSantis

Attorney Javier Pacheco, of Bonita Springs, was among multiple judicial appointments made Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.



Pacheco was appointed to serve as judge on the Lee County Court.

Pacheco has been a partner at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP since 2015. Previously, he was an associate at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Ohio State University and his juris doctor from Case Western Reserve University. Pacheco fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Swett.

Other appointments included Jason Jones, of Tallahassee, to serve as Judge on the Second Judicial Circuit Cour,t; Aaron Hubbard, of Largo, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court; and John Reed, of Shalimar, to serve as Judge on the Okaloosa County Court.

