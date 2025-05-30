© 2025 WGCU News
Alternative music showcase returns with 8th annual Babefest

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 30, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT

Plans are underway for the eighth annual Babefest, an event highlighting diversity in music.

The concert on June 13 at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral aims to elevate femme-presenting individuals, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community,

Local bands include CAAM and Except You, plus Peace Cult from Tampa and headliner Babe Haven from North Carolina. The event is presented by the local nonprofit Love Your Rebellion.

The music will be “pretty heavy, ranging from punk to indie to metal,” said Angela Page, Love Your Rebellion founder and organizer of the show.

Showtime is 7 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.loveyourrebellion.org/
