© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paul Dunbar MS student advances at 100th Scripps Spelling Bee

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 28, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT
Nicasio David, right, with two other contestants following the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, in Oxon Hill, Md.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
Nicasio David, right, with two other contestants following the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Nicasio David with his trophy for winning the 2025 Lee County Spelling Bee.
Lee County Board of Education
Nicasio David with his trophy for winning the 2025 Lee County Spelling Bee.
The 57 competitors who will move onto the semifinals pose for a official photo during the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. Lee County Spelling Bee champion and semifinal competitor Nicasio David is at left, rear.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/
FR159526 AP
The 57 competitors who will move onto the semifinals pose for a official photo during the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. Lee County Spelling Bee champion and semifinal competitor Nicasio David is at left, rear.

Words pertaining to the senses were good luck for a fourteen-year-old eighth grader from Paul Dunbar Middle School who successfully spelled his way through quarterfinals competition Wednesday morning and advanced to tonight's semifinals for the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

There are 57 young spellers taking part in the semifinal spelling activities, held in Oxon Hill, Md., a suburb of Washington D.C., that will air tonight on cable network Ion.

Nicasio David, winner of the 2025 Lee County Spelling Bee, successfully spelled tintinnabulary (relating to, or characterized by bells or their sounds), censer (a container in which incense is burned) and phosgene (a colorless poisonous gas) to advance to the semifinals tonight.

He previously competed in 2024 and tied for 60th place.

A second Southwest Florida Student also was competing. Thirteen-year-old Sophia Schoenrock, an eighth grader from Marco Island Charter Middle School, was representing Collier County Public Schools.

She fell in the first round Wednesday on the word zortzico, a Basque word referring to a song or dance in 5/8 time with a dotted rhythm.

The two-night semifinals event begins tonight at 8 p.m. Finals air live Thursday at 8 p.m. ION is available free over the air, as well as on most cable, satellite and streaming providers.

The National Spelling Bee began in 1925 when nine newspapers joined together to host a spelling bee.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Education Spelling BeePublic Education
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff