Yiddish spoken here? Glades County location may become home to a Jewish community

Lakefront Estates and Villas Property plan, Lakefront Estates and Villas

When someone mentions Orthodox, or conservative, Jewish communities, you might think: Brooklyn, New York; Los Angeles; or parts of Miami.

But Glades County?



Sure enough, investors have built model homes and say they're close to selling places in Glades, on the northwest side of Lake Okeechobee. And they're marketing heavily to Orthodox Jews looking for affordable homes.

Lakefront Estates and Villas is planned for up to 1,000 single-family homes and 300 rental units. It's next to Buckhead Ridge, and only a few miles from the city of Okeechobee. The development will have a synagogue, a private Jewish school, and a big grocery store with all kinds of food, including kosher.

"I'm very passionate that this project happens because I have met so many people in Glades County," Yidel Perlstein said. He's Lakefront's operations director. He's been involved for decades in community development and construction in New York City and New Jersey.

Perlstein said many Orthodox Jews marry at young ages, and they don't have the incomes or savings to afford homes.

"They live in some of the big cities, which we've seen the prices went up crazy," he said.

So investors bought 550 acres in Glades County, with plans to market three--bedroom homes that will start at $460,000, and five-bedroom places at $585,000.

Perlstein said people of any, or no, religion can buy and rent at Lakefront. It would be illegal to market the place otherwise. He said he believes young Jewish families will move to Glades and be happy.

"They just want to live and have a little space in a county they can appreciate," he said.



Norm Wagner has lived in Buckhead Ridge for more than 10 years, and is president of the civic association. His first reaction to the word that Lakefront Estates would market to Orthodox Jews?

"That we got a lot of Democrats from New York moving in," Wagner said, noting that Glades is part of what often is called Trump Country.

Politics aside, Wagner said he's had good conversations with Perlstein, but noted: Some residents worry about more traffic. What about hostility toward Jewish people who move in at Lakefront?

"I don't see any animosity toward them," Wagner said. "As long as they behave themselves," he added with a chuckle.

Perlstein said he's working to attract retailers and businesses to Lakefront, to provide services and jobs. He added that the peaceful and quiet atmosphere in Glades should be good for people who work remotely.

"So I'm very optimistic that this project is going to take off," he said. "I've made it my life's mission. This is what I do. I strive for success."

Perlstein says he's hiring local workers, and has had no problem dealing with Glades County building and permitting officials. One county commissioner confirmed that so far, it's been a fairly smooth process, and that most residents are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches in the Journalism program at Florida Gulf Coast University.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.