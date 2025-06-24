Arcadia revitalizes itself with an eye to the future

Arcadia refuses to languish, much less die out. The city of just under 8,000 in De Soto County is undergoing a revitalization. The downtown is changing in the wake of major damage from Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Leaders said Arcadia's people are welcoming new residents and a new generation of visitors.

"We're good ole Southern people here," Mayor Judy Wertz-Strickland said.

"It's a friendly town, people care," business owner James Lee said.

For decades Arcadia has been home to state championship rodeo — a legacy of its cowboy roots. And downtown has been a magnet for antiques lovers.

But now live music is part of re-branding Arcadia. It's an effort to lower the age appeal of the city. The downtown is bustling with boutiques, specialty coffee shops and delis. And many of the antiques shops remain. It's a tantalizing mix for visitors.

"I like the food around here," 24-year-old Stefan Beaudais of Fort Myers said. "I feel they're trying to do something better with Arcadia. It's more country and antiques and you see cowboys riding around with the hats. Everybody's got style around here!"

This revival rises from ruins. Hurricane Ian damaged much of the downtown in 2022. Now owners are restoring the brick buildings.

Arcadia has been known for its rodeo. Now, it's expanding its appeal.

That includes the old bus station, which has been converted into Arcadia's first brewery. Louis and Amanda Reuter used to live in Fort Myers, but moved to Arcadia a few years ago. They opened Three Trees Brewery last fall, with help from local investors.

Amanda Reuter explained that when she and her husband met the friendly people in Arcadia, they knew this would be home.

"When you're here and you really claim that these are my people, this is my community, belonging kind of just sticks out," Reuter said.

The historic Heard Opera House was condemned after Ian. But a couple from Chicago built it back, adding a billiards room, youth programs and yoga classes to the offerings.

"The people are just so generous and nice, my wife and I decided to make a go of it here in Arcadia because we love this type of village in this atmosphere," Danny Mastrodonato, owner of the opera house, said.

The opera house is staging original American music acts, rather than a lot of cover bands, to attract more young people. The music ranges from country to heavy metal. The various genres are designed to appeal to a younger crowd of local people and visitors. The opera house also stages theater productions.

"I think a lot of the younger families that are moving to Arcadia, they find that it's cheaper," Mastrodonato explained. "The housing costs and restaurants are less expensive than bigger places. The community I think is what they are after, though. When they come here they see the small community that we have. And it's a great place to raise kids."

The Arcadia Main Street Program, funded by the city and a variety of grants, leads the way in making the town new and vibrant.

The Arcadia Main Street Program is dedicated to revitalizing downtown Arcadia by supporting local businesses, promoting economic growth, and preserving the community's unique character through collaboration, innovation and sustainable development.

"We have fewer antiques but more of the upbeat things that the younger crowd wants to see," Pam Ames, Main Street president, said. "We want growth, but managed growth. We still like our laid-back lifestyle."

Arcadia said it is offering farmers markets and additional events downtown to bring in more visitors.

"If people want to come to the city, do so," Wertz-Strickland said. "They may become attached to it, and want to stay."

James Lee is vice president of Arcadia Main Street, and also owns a couple of antiques places. He says business people in Arcadia try to help each other.

"We're not in competition," Lee said. "I'm here. If you don't find what you want in our store, we'll send you to another one."

Arcadia said it is sharing success and spreading the revival with the southwest part of town. That's traditionally a poorer section of the city.

"We've gone down there and paved some roads," Wertz-Strickland said. "We fixed some areas down there that flood really bad. We have resurrected their park down there, which is really a great thing."

The city and the Florida Department of Transportation also are improving the roads in and around downtown. Pam Ames of the Main Street Program said that work should finish within two years. She said the goal is to rebuild and revitalize the downtown by then, so Arcadia can be set for new generations of tourism and growth.

All this is happening while new pioneers take Arcadia into the future, with no thoughts of walking away from this piece of small town Americana.

"I am not going to turn my back," brewery owner Amanda Reuter said. "I feel this is a place where my grandkids can grow up."

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.