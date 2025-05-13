Shock and pride in Port Charlotte as local man’s brother becomes pope; to older sibling, Leo XIV is still 'Rob'

The world was stunned on May 8 when white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel, signaling the election of a new pope — and for the first time in history, an American-born one.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, originally from the working-class neighborhoods of Chicago and now Pope Leo XIV, ascended to the highest post in the Catholic Church, breaking centuries of tradition.

“When I heard the name, heard the news, saw him come up on the balcony, my mind kind of exploded. Went empty. You know how they say when you die, your life flashes before you. It was almost that kind of a sensation, because I flashed from my brother’s — the pope, oh, my God — to remember back when he was 2 years old and a little turd,” said Louis Prevost of Port Charlotte, the eldest brother of Pope Leo XIV.

While the global implications of the election are still unfolding, in this small Florida community, Prevost has already seen signs of change.

“In four days, I’ve seen at church, there’s great renewed interest in the church. Now, because there’s an American pope, maybe we need to go back to church,” he said.

That's not the only change he's experienced. Since the announcement, Prevost, 73, has been inundated with media requests for interviews. Between scheduling interviews and working from home in IT, he's been busy.

Still, he recalled that Pope Leo’s leadership potential was evident even in childhood—long before anyone could have imagined the path he would take.

“I think it was in the second grade. One of his nuns told him during one of the classes, ‘Robert, you’re going to be the pope one day.’ How did she come up with that? What did people see? We always saw something special about him and teased him about playing priest and all. But he proved us all wrong, and some of them right. He’s pope.”

Prevost also reminisced about simpler times — including a visit to Port Charlotte’s Twisted Fork restaurant — and the realization that those casual family moments may now be behind them.

“The only real negative I see, and that’s, I don’t want to say I’m jealous or, you know, the world took my brother away, but I think he’ll be a little harder to stay in complete contact with, like we have in the past," he said. " Other than that. No, I think he’ll be fine. He’ll do well, and the church will benefit greatly from his God-given talents that he’s had since day one.”

From the streets of Chicago to the halls of the Vatican, the journey of Pope Leo XIV is just beginning. But in the hearts of those who knew him first, he will always be Robert, the boy who proved that sometimes childhood prophecies do come true.

“And they may not like that. You know, we may get smacked. Don’t address the pope like that. And he’s my brother. I can’t help it. So, it’s, it’s going to be Rob, Rob, Rob. Until, I get told severely multiple times, just like a little kid. 'Call him Your Holiness or call him Pope Leo. Do not call him Rob.'”