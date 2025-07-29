© 2025 WGCU News
Tsunami

  • This image taken from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the aftermath of tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
    Environment
    Tsunami warnings fading in the Pacific after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded
    The Associated Press
    One of this century’s most powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia and generated tsunami warnings and advisories for a broad section of the Pacific as far south as New Zealand. Now warnings are being downgraded in most areas, though advisories remain in place as more aftershocks are possible. The quake registered a magnitude of 8.8 and was centered off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East. It struck early Wednesday local time, which was still Tuesday in the U.S.