One of this century’s most powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia and generated tsunami warnings and advisories for a broad section of the Pacific as far south as New Zealand. Now warnings are being downgraded in most areas, though advisories remain in place as more aftershocks are possible. The quake registered a magnitude of 8.8 and was centered off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East. It struck early Wednesday local time, which was still Tuesday in the U.S.