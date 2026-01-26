© 2026 WGCU News
Introduction to the Florida Red-bellied Cooter

By Dr. Jerry Jackson
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:20 AM EST

What’s in a name?If it’s the name of the Florida Red-bellied Cooter, there’s a lot! This freshwater (and occasionally brackish water) turtle is found in calm water through most of Florida and into southern Georgia. “Red-bellied” describes most young adults, but as they age, their belly changes color and can be brown or yellow.And that name “cooter” – where did it come from and what does it mean? The name “cooter” is centuries old and it seems likely that it was the name used by slaves from west Africa. In their language, the name for turtle – is today spelled “kuta” and pronounced like “cooter.
On this week’s “Wild Things” we’ll follow the life of the Florida Red-belliedCooter -- from tiny insect-eating hatchlings, to its large vegetarian adults. Its very large size as an adult has made it a favored human food through the centuries. This turtle has a high-domed shell – which helps identify it, but also is the only Florida turtle with a light line extending back between its eyes and tipped with two light lines at its nose – giving the appearance of an arrow.

