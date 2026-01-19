© 2026 WGCU News
Blue Crabs

By Dr. Jerry Jackson
Published January 19, 2026 at 7:20 AM EST

Blue crabs are familiar to most beach goers because of the telltale blue on their legs – and to most seafood aficionados because of their luscious taste and prominence on seafood menus. While they are found over a wide span of warm near-shore seawaters, they are particularly abundant in Florida. On this week’s “Wild Things” I’ll focus on their seasonal movements, their longevity, their mating behavior, their swimming abilities, and the rapidity with which they can hide from a predator by backing into soft sand or mud to escape a potential predator.

