The American White Pelican in Florida

The American White Pelican may be a bird you know as simply “White Pelican”.There’s a reason for adding “American”.There are other white pelican species found around the world. Ours is unique from them in other ways. During the nesting season an American White Pelican sometimes has a flat structure that grows upwards from the middle of its upper bill. It is often called a “horn”, but it is flat – and not a horn. It seems likely that it is an adornment that is “attractive” to the opposite sex, but no one seems to have confirmed that.American White Pelicans also have other features that you likely won’t see while they are wintering here.They have eyelids that are bright red and a get a few light yellow plumes on the back of the head. At the beginning of the breeding season – before they head north – you may get to see their facial skin and legs become bright orange.

The migration of American White Pelicans is also unusual in being largely from northwest to southeast. It’s the water, the longer day length, and perhaps just the Florida sunshine that brings them to us.