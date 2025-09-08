The Black Skimmer and its unique role as an Avian Fisherman

The Black Skimmer is a very unusual shorebird – in part because of its exceptionally long, knife-like lower bill and much shorter, slightly-curved upper bill. The knife-like lower bill is for slicing through calm surface waters near shore and in shallow ponds and lakes to capture fishes. When the lower bill strikes a small fish, the fish slides up the bill and the upper bill clamps down on it.

White undersides of a Black Skimmer help it blend in with the light sky as the bird approaches potential prey. The black back and head and eyes that blend in with its black cap allow it to blend in with surface waters as it is skimming – making the bird less vulnerable to predators from above.

A skimmer’s very long narrow wings allow it to fly with wings always held above horizontal – thus never hitting the water. Most foraging is done in shallow water and at times of day or night when the water is calm. During nesting, however, both adults are kept busy hunting for food for their chicks no matter how rough the water is – thus choice of a nesting site near water that is usually calm is very important.

Females have a much shorter lower bill than males. Juveniles have much brown on them. In winter both adults and young of the year have a white neck. These are colonial nesting birds that lay their eggs and begin caring for their young in deep hollows they excavate in the sand. After their first few days in the nest, chicks seek shade and hiding places in nearby vegetation (and debris).