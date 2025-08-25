Introduction for River Otters

River Otters are carnivorous mammals – distantly related to dogs and cats, members of the weasel family, and close relatives of Sea Otters. An adult otter can be nearly four-feet long and – it has a bite that can crush a turtle, a clamshell, or your hand. An otter’s jaw is built for crushing – not for grinding.

River Otters are found through much of North America in rivers, streams, ponds, canals, and lakes – even in cities. These are wide-ranging animals that can move over 50 square miles in a day – sometimes bringing them into our yards, and also making them vulnerable to getting hit on our roads. A male often moves about on his own, but River Otters are very social animals, regularly seen in family groups as they seem to play -- sliding down banks, rolling in the grass, and bobbing up and down as they splash in the water. They also regularly rest piled one on top of another in the sun as they dry their very wet, very dense fur. Such antics help them hone their hunting and escape skills and maintain family ties.

Late summer is a time when River Otter families are moving about – both by day and by night. Be especially aware of River Otters moving about at night – their dark brown fur blends in well with the darkness and many are killed on our roads.If you are fortunate enough to find some otters playing during the day, quietly enjoy the action from a distance -- you’ll get to see and learn more.