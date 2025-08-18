Florida Softshell Turtle – 'Pancakes with a Bite'

The Florida Softshell Turtle is one of three softshell species common to Florida – but it is found over most of the state and is especially common in south Florida. The other two species are found in parts of north Florida and northward. It’s easy to identify the Florida Softshell because it has a noticeable ridge of scales across the front part of its otherwise leathery “shell” – which is properly known as its “carapace”. All of these softshell turtles are flattened – aiding in their rapid movements to capture small fish, crayfish and other small animals. Plants do appear in their diet, but at a low level – and perhaps they just came along with an animal they were eating.

The Florida Softshell’s flatness aids in its propensity to lie under the sand with only its nose exposed as it waits for “dinner” to come by. It is equipped to wait for a meal to come by because – unlike other turtles -- it can take in oxygen from water as it waits. When an opportunity swims by – with its exceptionally long neck, it grabs it, and with exceptionally sharp jaws, makes short work of it. [This paragraph is intended as a warning to the kindly folks who would pick one up as it tried to cross a road. Do it with heavy gloves and a realization that it doesn’t view you as a helper!”]

As with other turtles, a Florida Softshell female gets to be much larger than a male. After all, she often carries dozens of nearly spherical eggs. She lays her eggs in a hole she digs with extra-large, very strong, hind legs and large nails. The hole in which she lays her eggs is usually shallow and in the open. The more open it is, the faster her eggs will hatch. Being shaded keeps eggs cooler, but only adds weeks to hatching time. Mortality is high for turtle hatchlings and a female may lay multiple clutches in a year.