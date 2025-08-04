The Great Egret is the largest of North American egrets and although it can be found in most of North America, it is nowhere more common than in Florida. More northern populations must migrate south in winter to survive, thus Florida and other southern populations swell. Great Egrets are second in size only to our Great Blue Heron. Its size, striking white plumage, yellow to orange bill, and black legs make it readily identifiable. Great Egrets vary across the continent, but most develop greenish facial skin and long filamentous white plumes during the breeding season. The upper bill of Florida Great Egrets also often becomes black – or at least the tip becomes black – during the breeding season. During winter adults and young of the year generally have a duller solid yellow bill.

Great Egrets Adults were once called American Egrets, but they are, in fact, found on every continent except Antarctica – making its name change appropriate.

A skilled fisherman, the Great Egret also hunts on land, adding grasshoppers, lizards, and other small animals to its diet. These are birds that have adapted to many more-strictly human habitats – such as at theme parts where dropped food items attract different – but potential prey and building ledges and theme park rides provide unusual perches from which they can hunt.