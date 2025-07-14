The Cabbage Palm – Florida’s State Tree is found throughout Florida – in the wild, in our yards, along city streets, and from coast to coast. It’s tolerant of the coastal influence of salt spray and the seasonal wet and dry times of inland areas. It was these characteristics and its long history with Floridian culture that finally won over the legislators who chose it over other trees that may be more impressive, but limited in their state-wide distribution.

The cabbage palm is rarely a large tree, and is easily recognizable by its tendency to retain the base and part of the stem of fronds long after they have died and broken off in the wind or by human action. Tune in this week to learn more about the cabbage palm’s name, the special name given to the broken off fronds that cling to the palm, the enormous spray of flowers and fruit it produces, and other creatures that benefit from our state tree.