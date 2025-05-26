Our Snail Kite is recognized as a subspecies (known as the Florida Snail Kite). It was also previously called the Everglades Kite because of its intimate relationship with the Everglades ecosystem. The Florida population is considered endangered because of its low numbers and draining of the wetlands that it depends on for its primary food – apple snails. In the past the food of the Florida Snail Kite was almost exclusively the 2-3-inch long Florida Apple Snail -- which our kite deftly removed from its shell with its curved upper bill.

Draining of wetlands was not our Snail Kite’s only problem. Much larger apple snails were imported into Florida to be sold – often as “Mystery Snails” -- in the pet trade. These have made their way into south Florida ecosystems and now compete with our native apple snail. This raised fears that the Florida Snail Kite could not deal with the larger snails, but some evidence suggests that they are adapting to the newcomers.