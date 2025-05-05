The White Ibis is a year-round resident of south Florida, but its population swells with winter migrants and shifts locations with availability of food in grasslands or shallow wetlands. While we think of it as a wetland bird, the White Ibis is also a grassland bird that is regularly seen along highways and even in our yards -- where it feeds on a diversity of insects and other small creatures. This ibis is a social bird, often seen foraging in small to large groups that are typically composed of birds of the same plumage – adults that are white, or juveniles that are gray-brown above and white below with a streaked neck. Adults and juveniles may be in the same group for a while, but a bird that is of a different color than others in the group makes it more vulnerable to a predator.

Take a close look at the seasonal changes in White Ibis skin color – from dull red in winter to brilliant red at the peak of the breeding season. If you get a close look you will see that White Ibis eyes are sky blue.

White Ibises are very common in south Florida and with us year-round. They often nest in very large colonies that include multiple species. White Ibis nests are well-constructed and tend to be lower than those of herons and egrets.

