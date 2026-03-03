Community Matters Podcast Highlights Collier County Leaders and their Missions

In 2011, Amanda Pearson came to Naples and fell in love with Collier County. It wasn’t just the warm climate and sunny weather that did it for her. It was the community’s partnerships, businesses and industries— all of which she had a front row seat to in her role as Vice President of the Leadership Collier Foundation, a development organization for leaders working in the county.

After leaving the Foundation for a brief stint at David Lawrence Centers, Pearson quickly felt an itch for a new passion project, that passion being Collier County. After some suggestions and urging from peers, she decided to launch Community Matters, a video podcast where she talks to Collier leaders to share the missions behind their organizations and their impacts.

A year and more than a dozen episodes later, we spoke with Amanda last Monday to learn the story behind Community Matters, and what she hopes listeners will gain from it.

Guest:

Amanda Pearson, founder and host of the Community Matters podcast.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.