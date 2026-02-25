© 2026 WGCU News
You don't have to suffer! Dr. Karen Tang on reproductive health

Published February 25, 2026 at 12:12 PM EST
Karen Tang, MD, gynecologist and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon.
This week on Gulf Coast Life, we hear from Dr. Karen Tang, a board certified gynecologist and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon.She is the author of the new book It’sNot Hysteria: Everything You Need to Know About Your Reproductive Health (But Were Never Told). It’s a comprehensive guide to treatment options and common conditions, many of which are underdiscussed and misunderstood. You may know Dr. Tang from TikTok or Instagram, where she posts educational videos, dispensing evidence-based medical wisdom where people have access to it.

For menopause care, try the provider directory at menopause.org, which is the Menopause Society. They stress evidence-based guidelines.

If you can't find someone nearby, telehealth is available through Gennev.com.

