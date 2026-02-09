A chat with a Florida man about Florida's state animal and efforts to save it

Craig Pittman is a native Floridian who has written about Florida and Floridians and them any, shall we say, unique characteristics they both have. He covered environmental issues for the Tampa Bay Times for more than two decades and he now writes a weekly column for the nonprofit newsroom Florida Phoenix, and he co-hosts the “Welcome to Florida” podcast.

Pittman is also author of seven nonfiction books, including “Oh, Florida! How America's Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country,” and 2020’s “Cat Tale: The Wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther.”

He’ll be in Southwest Florida this Wednesday, Feb. 11 to give a talk about Florida panthers at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples as part of their Progressive Voices series so we get a preview.

