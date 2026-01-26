Nonprofit newsroom Suncoast Searchlight focuses on Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties

Long form journalism and deep dive investigative reporting on local issues have historically been the domain of local newspapers. But as newsrooms have shrunk, gaps have been created — and a new model for local journalism has emerged in response: nonprofit newsrooms, mostly comprised of reporters who once worked for newspapers and other forms of commercial media.

Examples here in Florida include the Florida Phoenix and the Florida Trident — and about a year ago Suncoast Searchlight joined the mix with a focus on Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto Counties. Their team of reporters and editors include several Sarasota Herald-Tribune staffers. And their board includes NPR’s retired Chief Diversity Officer, Keith Woods; Poynter Institute’s Senior Vice President, Kelly McBride; and New York Times Deputy Investigations Editor, Chris Davis.

We meet Suncoast Searchlight’s Executive Editor-in-Chief, Emily Le Coz, to get a sense of their origin story and mission — and reflect on the state of local news that’s led to the rise of these online, nonprofit news organizations.

Prior to joining Suncoast Searchlight, she spent five years as an investigative reporter and editor with USA TODAY, overseeing some of the news organization’s most ambitious work. Prior to that, she led GateHouse Media’s national data and investigations team; and also previously served as deputy investigations editor of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, where she was part of the award-winning Bias on the Bench series.

