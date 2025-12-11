Helping students with diverse learning styles flourish

Today's show is about kids and neurodiversity, which may show itself as a challenge for the student in school or socially or both.A student may have trouble staying focused and engaged in learning, they may have trouble communicating, theymay struggle with anxiety. We ahear from Dr. Michael Rizzo, a psychologist who works with children to understand the root causes of their less-than-desirable outcomes in school or at home. We are joined in the studioby Lilly Abounader, age15, a sophomore from Bonita Springs. She has struggled with dyslexia and ADHD in the past but is now thriving.

